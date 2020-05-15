Malaysia, China committed in boosting existing defence ties, says minister

Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob received a phone call from the Chinese Minister of Defence Wei Fenghe at 4pm today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Malaysia and China are committed to further enhancing existing defence co-operation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Defence said, in a statement today, that the co-operation commitment was announced by the Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob after receiving a phone call from the Chinese Minister of Defence Wei Fenghe at 4pm today.

“Ismail Sabri and his counterpart also discussed regional and international security challenges of mutual interest, including the South China Sea,” it said.

In addition, the focus of the discussion between the two ministers also gravitated towards the current Covid-19 global crisis.

“In the discussion, both ministers shared their experiences on preventive and control measures implemented in their respective countries in dealing with the Covid-19 situation.

“Both Ministers agree that it is imperative for every country to continue to work together in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak,” the statement said.

In the statement, Ismail Sabri also thanked the Chinese Ministry of Defence for donating medical supplies consisting of 13 types of medical equipment.

“This contribution from China will assist the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) front line personnel,” the statement said. — Bernama