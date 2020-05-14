Minister: Muslims can still pray zuhur at home, even if mosques allow Friday prayers under MCO now

Worshippers wear protective mask as they pray during Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Those residing in states that have resumed congregational Friday prayers in mosques under the conditional movement control order (MCO) are permitted to pray at home instead if they so choose to.

Islamic affairs minister Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad said this is applicable even if they are not considered in the risky category of catching Covid-19 or have just recovered from an infection by the virus.

“You are required to perform zuhur prayers at home on Friday, as usual. Even if you do not fall into the above categories, you are still permitted to pray at home,” his office said in a frequently asked questions (FAQ) sheet.

The FAQ added that nobody will be penalised for performing their Friday prayer at home during the ongoing conditional MCO.

Similarly, those living in states which do not yet permit Friday prayers in mosques or whose regular place of worship is already full, can do so at home.

Failure to attend Friday prayers without the any of the stipulated reasons is a Shariah criminal offence in most states.

In Federal Territories, it is punishable by fine not more than RM1,000, prison not more than six months, or both, under Section 14 of the Shariah Criminal Offence (Federal Territories) Act 1997.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department had earlier announced that select mosques and suraus across the Federal Territories can resume daily and Friday prayers, subject to strict conditions including no more than 30 persons in attendance, excluding the presiding imam.

However, it said the National Security Council will not permit anybody in non-permitting states to cross its borders to perform their Friday prayers in another state.

“Therefore, it is forbidden altogether to perform one’s prayers in mosques or suraus in another country, in the event one’s own state does not yet permit it. Instead, one must pray as usual at home,” it said.

Zulkifli previously said the committees of each select mosques in Federal Territories will cooperate with Islamic authorities and the police to determine who can attend congregational prayers there, such as for Friday and tarawih prayers.

He said the authorities will conduct briefings for the committees and their chairmen to determine the limit to congregants, so as to avoid unwelcome surprises in which many people try to attend at once.