Mid-tier firms donate PPE to hospitals, govt clinics

PETALING JAYA, May 5 — The Malaysian Consortium of Mid-Tier Companies (MCMTC) today donated 169 boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and government clinics nationwide via relief organisation Ops Harapan.

The relief effort started in March 2020 after the Covid-19 outbreak emerged in Malaysia, immediately after Ops Harapan concluded their relief mission to assist hospitals in Wuhan, China from January until March this year.

Ops Harapan founder Ng Yeen Seen said that the movement’s donors and volunteers agreed to prioritise and channel their assistance to local hospitals and places in need, after learning about the shortage of medical supplies for medicals frontliners here.

“We helped Wuhan back then, and we are helping our own homeland now. Ops Harapan is not funded by anyone. We do things because we want to do it.

“We are grateful to all donors, especially the mid-tier companies, and volunteers who have been supporting our cause from day one. We are a small NGO, but through our hard work and sincerity, many corporate companies and individuals have come forward to support our work. For that, we have to thank everyone for making this mission possible,” Ng said in a press conference here.

MCMTC president, Callum Chen said that though the economic climate has been tough on its members, they still continue to work hard to make things happen for medical workers.

“Mid-tier companies are generally more resilient, and despite the Covid-19 crisis and the economic challenges faced by our companies, many of us still came together to contribute towards Malaysia,” Chen said.

“Through our ‘We Care’ campaign, we raised RM262,000 in two days to purchase the much-needed PPEs for the frontliners who are risking their lives daily, so that our families and communities can be safe.”

Today, MCMTC donated 49,000 pieces of medical masks, 4,500 hospital gowns and 10,000 face shields to Ops Harapan. The supplies will be distributed to hospitals that the movement has been supporting across the country, including Sabah and Sarawak.

To date, Ops Harapan has also donated the following PPEs to more than 25 hospitals nationwide:

Osteocare pillows (sponsored by Getha): 740

Protective gowns: 3,000

Medical mask: 55,000

Infrared thermometer: 200

Goggles: 200

N95 face mask: 420

Face shields (in collaboration with St. John Ambulance Malaysia): 28,400

Gloves: 4,000

Head covers: 600

Shoe covers: 40

3-ply mask for local communities (donated by the Chinese Embassy): 40,000

Ng said that Ops Harapan will continue to donate PPEs to hospitals in need within the next two weeks.

“We are grateful for the support from friends, donors from China and Malaysia for contributing to our mission in Malaysia,” added Ng.