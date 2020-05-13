Online application for appointments at Sabah Immigration Dept

KOTA KINABALU, May 13 — Members of the public who plan to get over-the-counter services at Immigration Department offices throughout Sabah are required to apply through its Online Appointment System (STO).

State Immigration Director Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin said applications could be made via http://sto.imi.gov.my/e-temujanji and they must bring along the approved slip when coming for their appointments.

“The public are also advised to adhere to the safety and health protocols in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. Body temperature will be taken and they are required to wear face mask, practice social distancing and use hand sanitiser,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhamad Sade said walk-in services were limited to passport applications for official matters such as studying or working abroad.

He added that the Foreign Workers Department has been re-opened for renewal of expired Temporary Employment Visit Passes and approved applications under the regularisation programme. — Bernama