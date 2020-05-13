Economic activity to improve in 2H 2020, says Bank Negara governor

BNM governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said that would allow a gradual resumption of economic activities in the country and a greater demand in the services sector. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Malaysia’s economic activity is expected to gradually improve in the second half of the year (2H 2020) after Covid-19 containment measures are eased and the domestic movement control order (MCO) is lifted, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

BNM governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said that would allow a gradual resumption of economic activities in the country and a greater demand in the services sector.

“In 2H 2020, the stimulus measures would provide a lift to the growth of consumption and we are going to see improvement in global growth, as more and more countries will reopen their economies

“We will see global trade to continually improve and the technology cycle is now on the upside, so these are some of the factors that would drive growth in 2H 2020,” she told a virtual press conference in conjunction with the announcement of the country’s first-quarter 2020 gross domestic product (GDP), today. — Bernama