CMCO: Don’t worry if stranded in hometowns, teachers told

SHAH ALAM, May 13 — Teachers should not be unduly worried if they are stranded in their hometowns or anywhere out of their respective stations during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Deputy Education Minister Muslimin Yahaya said currently, the teaching and learning system (PnP) was being conducted online and therefore teachers were not required to be present at the stations.

“Teachers who are out of their stations are required to request for permission from the school administrator (to conduct the PnP online from their locations),” he told reporters after handing over contributions worth RM20,000 from the Selangor Headmasters Association to Sinar Harian’s Covid-19 Frontliners Assistance Fund here today.

He said although the the government had allowed the civil servants to go back to work following the enforcement of the CMCO, the Education Ministry has the best solution to ensure the educators could work from home in effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Muslimin said besides classes for students who would be sitting for public examinations, the ministry has no plan to re-open schools at the moment.

He said the ministry was looking at the best procedures to ensure that the safety of the students in those classes are not jeopardised. — Bernama