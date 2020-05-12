Sabah mufti: No Aidilfitri prayers, mosque activities suspended until May 26

Tarawih prayers at the National Mosque April 23, 2020. The Sabah Fatwa Council has decreed that Aidilfitri prayers will not be performed in mosques or suraus in the state this year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, May 12 — The Sabah Fatwa Council has decreed that Aidilfitri prayers will not be performed in mosques or suraus in the state this year following the extension of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) until June 9.

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar said the decision was in line with the suspension of congregational and Friday prayers in mosques and suraus in the state, which will be extended to May 26.

Bungsu said the decision was made in accordance with the Islamic laws and the concept of maqasid syariah for the good of all Muslims in the state. It has also taken into consideration the extension of the CMCO as advised by the state government and Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Muslims can perform Aidilfitri prayers at home. The guidelines will be issued by the Mufti’s office soon.

“Muslims must also perform the Zohor prayer on Friday and other obligatory prayers at home throughout the period,” he said in the statement.

Bungsu said they could refer to the previously issued guidelines on the suspension of congregational Friday prayers, congregational prayers and related activities as well as other guidelines issued by the authorities.

“I hope Muslims in Sabah are able to observe the Ramadan fast and perform other religious activities during this Ramadan as best as they can,” he said, while reminding them to take precautionary measures recommended by the MOH.

Aidilfitri is expected to fall on May 24. — Bernama