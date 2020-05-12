Perikatan seizes Kedah as two PKR reps defect, pledge for Muhyiddin

Lunas assemblyman and state exco Azman Nasrudin, who joined PKR in 2004, claimed that other PKR party members will also leave the party soon. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12—The Perikatan Nasional (PN) has secured control of Kedah with the defections of two PKR assemblymen who quit their party to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Lunas assemblyman and state exco Azman Nasrudin as well as Sidam assemblyman Robert Ling Kui Ee claimed they have lost confidence in the PKR leadership and said they wished to work with Muhyiddin and former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali to change the state government.

“I have discussed with representatives from the prime minister and my own leader, Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali that the time has come, and that the state government’s administration could work smoothly when it is the same with the federal government,” said Azman in a press conference that was streamed on Facebook.

Azman, who joined PKR in 2004, also claimed that other PKR party members will also leave the party soon.

“We will arrange another press conference about some division chiefs, deputy division chiefs, committee members who will leave the party and support PN,” he said.

With the defections, PN now has 19 state assemblymen in the 36 seat state assembly.

Former Bukit Selambau state assemblymen and PKR member Dr Krishnamoorthy Rajannaidu were also seen at the press conference today.