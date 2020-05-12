Malaysia hits lowest new daily Covid-19 cases since MCO, with just 16 patients and zero deaths

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there are 110 new Covid-19 recovery cases today, with a cumulative case of 5,223 or 77.5 per cent of total Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Malaysia recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases today, the lowest number since the movement control ordered (MCO) was issued on March 18.

The previous record was n May 5, when there were 30 new Covid-19 cases.

In his daily press briefing, Health Director General, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also revealed that there are 110 new Covid-19 recovery cases today, with a cumulative case of 5,223 or 77.5 per cent of total Covid-19 cases.

There was also zero deaths from Covid-19 announced.

