BN declares en bloc support for Muhyiddin as PM should no-confidence motion be tabled

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin at a press conference in Putrajaya March 16, 2020. Barisan today declared en bloc support for the prime minister. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — In the event of a no-confidence motion being tabled in the upcoming Parliament sitting, Barisan Nasional (BN) today declared its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to remain in the post.

In a statement, BN also announced that it is now officially a four-party coalition consisting of Umno, MCA, MIC, and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

The statement pointed out how BN, who currently hold the biggest bloc among within the government with 43 MPs, will continue to unconditionally support the leadership of Muhyiddin as the eight prime minister.

“BN will continue supporting the Perikatan Nasional government under the leadership of the prime minister.

“In the event a motion of no-confidence is tabled, a resolution has been made that all BN Parliamentarians will vote en bloc and support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister,” read the statement that was undersigned by BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

