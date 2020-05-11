Open court hearings to resume from May 13 under strict SOPs

The Chief Registrar’s Office said it will enforce strict health and safety SOPs and guidelines at all courts to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia today announced that cases set for an open court hearing will begin in stages from May 13.

In a statement today, the Chief Registrar’s Office said it will enforce strict health and safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Public are required to check their case status and are encouraged to file documents via e-filing.

“They are also required to download and complete Court Visitor Form from the Judiciary’s official website for social tracing purposes. The forms will also be made available in courts,” it said in a statement.

All courts in the country will be restricted to one entry point at their respective premises.

“Only those who have business with the court will be allowed to enter the premises. For criminal cases, only one family member will be allowed to enter.

“Only one client per party is allowed to be in the court building during the hearing of their case.

The office of the chief registrar said that it is mandatory for the public to wear a face mask at all times within the court premises and that the court will not provide face masks.

“A body temperature check will be conducted and only those with 38 degrees Celsius and below will be allowed to enter. The public are advised not to attend court if they are unwell,” it said.

The Chief Registrar’s Office also said that the business at the court should not be delayed and witnesses or parties to a proceeding will be only allowed into court premises 30 minutes before their hearing.

“Witnesses are required to liaise with their respective police officers or lawyers prior to their case for court attendance and other matters in the court premises.

“All parties are required to maintain social distancing and leave the court as soon as their matter is completed.

“We seek the cooperation of all parties to maintain the cleanliness of Court premises.”