Kedah PAS, Umno hold closed door meeting on position of state government

The meeting was attended by PAS vice-president Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pic), Kedah PAS commissioner Ahmad Yahaya and Kedah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, May 10 — Fifteen 15 Kedah State Assemblymen from PAS and two from Umno today held a three-hour closed-door meeting with central Pas leaders at the Kedah Pas Complex, here.

The meeting, which started at 10am, was also attended by PAS vice-president Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, Kedah PAS commissioner Ahmad Yahaya and Kedah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

Ahmad Samsuri when met by reporters after the meeting said various issues were discussed including the state government’s position, but declined to comment further.

Asked whether the discussion also touched on the new Kedah Menteri Besar candidate from PAS, Ahmad Samsuri said: “Now Kedah still has a menteri besar, so for now Datuk Seri Mukhriz (Tun Mahathir) is still the menteri besar,” he said.

On Wednesday, state PAS commissioner Ahmad Yahaya said Kedah PAS was confident of taking over the state government’s administration based on the spirit of co-operation of the PAS-Umno Muafakat Nasional, as well as the shortcomings and problems that had occurred among PH State Assemblymen.

Currently, PAS and Umno had 17 seats in the Kedah State Assembly, while the state government under Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PH had 19 seats. — Bernama