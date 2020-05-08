RON95, RON97, diesel prices remain unchanged

The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will remain at RM1.25 and RM1.55 per litre respectively, from May 9 to May 15. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will remain at RM1.25 and RM1.55 per litre respectively, from May 9 to May 15.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today said the retail price of diesel will also remain at RM1.40 per litre.

The prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement said. — Bernama