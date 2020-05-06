Gerak Malaysia: PLUS expects more than 300,000 vehicles on the road from tomorrow until Sunday

Police personnel are seen at a roadblock at Jalan Kuching in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2020. PLUS expects more than 300,000 ‘Gerak Malaysia’ applicants for interstate travel to be moving across the country, including its highway network from tomorrow until Sunday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) expects more than 300,000 “Gerak Malaysia” applicants for interstate travel to be moving across the country, including its highway network from tomorrow until Sunday.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the company had implemented standard operating procedures (SOP) in accordance with the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health since the first phase of the movement control order was implemented on March 18.

He said all drivers were advised to ensure they had sufficient balance in their respective Touch ‘n Go cards before entering the highway, as all top-up counters at toll plazas were no longer allowed to operate to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“In this regard, PLUS advises the public to carry out top-up transactions at petrol stations, self-service kiosks, convenience stores and ATM machines,” he said in a statement today.

Azman added that in accordance with the SOP announced by the police, motorists should remain in their own vehicles while stopping at rest and recuperation areas or toll plazas, with passengers only allowed to alight to use restrooms.

“PLUS would like to remind the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines while queuing at public toilets in R&Rs. All suraus at R&R stops will remain closed and no food and beverage facilities will be available at these stops during Gerak Malaysia,” he said.

During this period, petrol stations along PLUS highway will operate only from 6am to midnight, while the PLUSRonda highway patrol service will be available 24 hours a day to maintain safety and provide assistance to road users.

Those who need help may contact the PLUSLine at 1800 88 0000, PLUS smartphone application, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Motorists are also advised to use navigation applications such as Waze or Google Maps as well as refer to the latest announcements via the electronic signboards placed at strategic locations along the 1,131.4-kilometre long expressway. — Bernama