Azmin: Keeping economy locked down unfair to businesses in green zones

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The government put in a lot of effort and tabulated data and research findings before deciding to open up the country for business, International Trade and Industry (Miti) Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

Azmin said that the decision was also made cautiously, taking into concern the increase in green zones (Covid-19 free) areas in the country, which did not register any new infection cases for two weeks or more, making them fit for business operations.

He added that it was unfair to prevent such zones, or states which fall under the green zones, from opening up business operations as it would hurt small business owners badly.

The former Selangor mentri besar also lamented that it was simply unfair to prevent economic activities from resuming in these zones, warning that a prolonged movement control order (MCO) could also spell disaster for the nation’s economy and people.

“Firstly, I want to state here, that this is not an easy decision to be taken by the government. We took this decision cautiously, in detail and with responsibility, and this decision also was supported by data and research which was tabled by the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Khazanah Nasional, the Ministry of Finance and Miti. Based on data and these researches, the government took the decision after we saw the success in containing the spread of this Covid-19.

“Therefore, the time has come for us to revitalise and restart economic activities, and this decision was not made in haste as accused by some parties.

“Just what is the explanation that can be given to states which are fully green zones? Not one week, but for more than two weeks, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that there have been no more new cases in a certain state and the state is now green. Why are such states still refusing to cooperate to start economic activities? Is it fair to small business owners like Mak Cik Kiah or Pak Salleh in the states? In the districts? To be punished and prevented from doing business to earn their livelihood for their families?” he asked.

Azmin then stressed the importance of relying on data and findings from authorities, which he said was what the Perikatan Nasional administration did.

On why the government did not open up the economy by sectors, Azmin said that the government already did so from the beginning.

He said that the government already identified several sectors that needed to be given priority, prior to announcing the opening of the nation’s economy.

Azmin also stressed on the importance of opening up the complementary support services sectors, such as transportation and packaging, to prevent the collapsing of the supply chain.

“Because as how many business chambers and associations and industry have stated, if we only focus on certain sectors but did not give approval for other complementary services like transportation or packaging, it will hurt the supply chain of the products. We have to also remember that Malaysia is also a nation that is active in the global supply chain.

“Many components are made here in Malaysia to be exported. If we do not make a responsible decision based on data and research, including to preserve and protect the people’s health, and balanced with the need to generate economic growth, we are worried that our export market will be affected, and they (investors) will find other nations,” he added.

He also painted a grim picture of the consequences if the Malaysian economy collapsed, adding that even now, many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have shuttered as their cashflow was badly affected.

“And to develop the economy after it collapses, it will give a very devastating effect to all, because unemployment will increase,” he added.

Several states have defied Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to implement the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and decided to keep the current MCO in place in the interest of public safety.

The state governments of Sarawak, Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Pahang as well as Perak, Kelantan — had ahead of the CMCO period — declined to immediately or fully apply the federal government’s decision and policies under CMCO, with some citing the need for further study, while Selangor and Melaka have since announced slightly different rules such as by still banning dine-ins at restaurants.

Penang came up with its own recovery plan, while Perlis and Terengganu reportedly agreed to implement the CMCO.

Johor said it would implement the CMCO, but said the actual implementation would be subject to the standard operating procedures by the respective local councils within the state.



The Perikatan Nasional Sarawak government was among the earliest to refuse Muhyiddin’s call.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced yesterday that it will make a decision after looking into the changes in the regulations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 pursuant to the announcement.