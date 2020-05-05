Covid-19 screening for senior citizens, staff at Social Welfare Dept institutions

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, May 5 — A total of 2,500 senior citizens and 958 staff at 17 institutions under the Social Welfare Department (JKM) will undergo Covid-19 screening.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the screening conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) started today with 200 residents and staff of Rumah Seri Kenangan Kemumin in Kelantan and Rumah Ehsan Dungun in Terengganu.

“The programme will be carried out in phases at other welfare institutions as scheduled,” she said in a statement today.

The screening is being implemented on the recommendation of the Health Ministry to protect vulnerable groups such as the elderly who are at highest risk of dying if infected with Covid-19, due to their age and other chronic underlying conditions.

“The ministry is very concerned and views seriously the health of senior citizens who are in the welfare homes,” Rina said. — Bernama