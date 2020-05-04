Johor agrees to implement Putrajaya’s CMCO with conditions, says MB

Hasni said that the state government has agreed to implement the conditional movement control order starting today.. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 4 — Johor has decided to comply with the federal government’s move to relax the movement control order (MCO), which will allow most businesses to reopen, with conditions.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Muhammad said that the state government has agreed to implement the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting today.

“Johor supports and is prepared to apply the CMCO as we have met the various criteria such as having adequate healthcare and security services.

“However, the full compliance will depend on how the local councils in the state implement the CMCO,” said Hasni during a press conference held at the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office in Kota Iskandar here today.

Upon the implementation of the CMCO, Hasni explained that the respective local councils will come out with their own standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said that it was up to the local councils on how they will adapt the SOP to suit them.

On Johor’s last-minute agreement to the federal government’s CMCO today, Hasni said it was due to the preparation that had to be conducted by the relevant government departments.

“We need time to ensure that the SOPs can be achieved and not be overlooked,” he said.

Johor is the latest state to announce its implementation of the CMCO that was announced on Friday by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Following the announcement, Kedah, Sabah, Pahang, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak had decided not to follow the move while Selangor, Perak and Negri Sembilan said they would limit the number of businesses allowed to resume operations and restrict dining-in at restaurants, as well as limit recreational activities.



