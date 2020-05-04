EPF withdrawals for those aged 50, 55 and 60, i-Akaun activation to resume Wednesday

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will be resuming Age 50/55/60 Withdrawals and mobile i-Akaun activation services beginning Wednesday, May 6, at approved branches throughout the country.

The retirement fund said the services can be done at branches located within states that are implementing the conditional movement control order (CMCO) guidelines as well as Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

Branches in Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak will remain closed until further notice, it said in a statement here.

“The EPF knows the imposition of the MCO since 18 March 2020 was a necessary measure, but we were very concerned as further MCO extensions meant that services requiring face-to-face transactions, such as withdrawals and mobile i-Akaun activation, were disrupted.

"With the CMCO announced recently, we are very pleased to announce the resumption of some of these services at approved branches throughout the country,” said chief executive officer Tunku Alizakri Alias.

As the EPF places the health of members and staff as its top priority, it would enforce strict conditions for the identified branches which include among others, to limit the exposure of members and staff at all times, only simple and fast transactions requiring no physical contact i.e. Age 50/55/60 withdrawals and mobile iAkaun activation services will be available at branches;

The employers are not allowed to visit branches as all services can be conducted via contacting their Employer Advisory Services officers and all members must follow the EPF social distancing measures during their entire visit.

The EPF also said member visits can only be made by appointments via the Janji Temu Online facility within the EPF website www.kwsp.gov.my beginning tomorrow, 5 May 2020.

“I appeal to our members’ generosity and patience to allow the EPF to evolve to this new norm as quickly as possible. InshaAllah, in the very near future, we will be able to deliver to all members, 100 per cent of our products with the highest service quality through all our physical (branches, outreach and kiosks) and electronic (call centre, website and mobile) channels,” said Tunku Alizakri. — Bernama