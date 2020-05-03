Report CMCO violations to the authorities, says Ismail Sabri

Police personnel conduct checks on vehicles during a roadblock in Section 7, Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The public has been urged to lodge police reports if they come across standard operating procedure (SOP) violations under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said this would help the government ensure all directives and SOPs are adhered to.

“We welcome the public to help the government enforce the SOPs, and if they come across deviations, report to the police immediately.

“For example, if there are eateries not allowed to operate, but have violated the directive and SOPs, report the matter,” he said at the daily movement control order (MCO) media briefing today.

This way, the government will be able to closely monitor situations and act against errant individuals or companies, Ismail Sabri said.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of the CMCO, with most economic and social activities allowed to resume on May 4 under stipulated conditions and SOPs.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the cumulative number of MCO-related arrests stood at 23,680 individuals.

He also said 255 investigation papers on Covid-19 related fake news have been opened.

“A total of 175 of these cases are being investigated, 26 have been brought to court, 11 were given warning notices while 15 more pleaded guilty,” he said, and reminded the public not to share unverified content. — Bernama