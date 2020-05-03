Perlis govt agrees to implement CMCO tomorrow

Police and army personnel join forces to man the roadblocks at the entrance and exits to Balik Pulau at Jalan Tun Sardon in Penang April 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KANGAR, May 3 — The Perlis state government has agreed to accept the implementation of conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting tomorrow.

The state government in a statement today said the decision was taken in line with the move by the federal government on the procedures and operation of the economic sector through the standard operating procedures (SOP) decided by the National Security Council (NSC).

It said the public sector would also commence operation tomorrow in line with the directive dated May 3 2020 to reopen government premises following the CMCO to ensure continuity in the delivery of services to the people who are not affected.

The statement also mentioned that the state government would review from time to time the measures to implement CMCO for the economic sector via the State Security Working Committee (JKKN) in line with the situation in the state which has been categorised as a green zone.

Apart from the JKKN meeting which would be held on Tuesday (May 5) to study and decide on improvements according to the measures of implementing CMCO.

It said the state government also viewed seriously efforts to keep the state in the green zone for the well-being of the people on the overall and at the same time maintain efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The statement said all official decisions on the matter would be displayed in the Perlis State Government Secretary Office official portal, www.perlis.gov.my. — Bernama