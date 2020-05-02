Police nab 19 Chinese nationals involved in online gambling

Police have arrested 19 Chinese nationals for being allegedly involved in online gambling activities. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Police have arrested 19 Chinese nationals including a woman for being allegedly involved in online gambling activities during separate raids at two luxury premises in Jalan Raja Chulan, here, on Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said all the suspects, aged between 20 and 45 years, were detained by a team from the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters’ Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7).

Police also seized laptops and mobile phones of various brands worth RM200,000.

Mazlan said investigations revealed that the syndicate was promoting crypto-currency stock gambling activities targeting victims in China using the WeChat application.

“The syndicate can rake in up to RM150,000 a day, reaching RM4.5 million in a month,’’ he said.

‘’They had been carrying out their operation from the rented luxury premises for almost two months,” he said in a statement here today.

Mazlan said all suspects had entered Malaysia as tourists using social visit passes and were remanded for 14 days under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. — Bernama