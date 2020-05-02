FT minister: 27 Covid-19 cases at Pavilion Embassy build site

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa said 36 more coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases were detected in the federal territories yesterday including 27 at the Pavilion Embassy construction site here.

In a Facebook Live session this afternoon, he said that while Covid-19 cases at the national level have shown an encouraging decline, there was still an increase in the federal territories.

“At the KL wholesale market there was one case. There were four in Putrajaya but these were all imported, and there were also four cases from other locations.

“Then, at Pavilion Embassy, there were 27 cases, bringing the total to 36 for Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya,” he said.

The KL wholesale market and its vicinity was previously put under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) after a Covid-19 cluster was detected.

This evening, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported that Malaysia added another 105 Covid-19 patients up to noon today, bringing the country’s total to 6,176 cases, of which 1,747 were active.

According to the developer’s website, Pavilion Residences is a premium project with luxury residences, service suites, and corporate suites that is located along Jalan Ampang here.