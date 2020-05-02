Air Selangor counters back in operation on Monday

Air Selangor counters will be back in operation on Monday. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — All Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) customer service counters will resume operation on May 4 (Monday), from 9 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday throughout Ramadan.

Air Selangor Corporate Communications Head Elina Baseri said the water utility company was ready with Covid-19 preventive measures including implementation of social distancing, screening of customers’ body temperature and hands sanitisers.

“Air Selangor assures that only healthy personnel are allowed to be on duty and deal with customers, besides ensuring that they wear face masks,” she said in a statement, today.

She said Air Selangor had also prepared ‘drop box’ for handing over of documents and cheques at customer service counters.

To avoid congestions and to reduce close contacts between customers and staff, Air Selangor encouraged customers to pay online via Jompay website (Biller Code: 4200), Air Selangor application, Air Selangor Customer Service portal or through the company’s registered agents.

Besides payment, services such as changing account ownership, customers are encouraged to scan application forms and send them through email to [email protected],” she said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) with various economic and social activities allowed, beginning Monday. — Bernama