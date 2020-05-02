After Malaysia’s migrant crackdown, UN calls for comprehensive approach to handling Covid-19

The United Nations' Malaysia chapter said this is essential in strengthening the response and recovery from Covid-19, and that every person including the most vulnerable should have access to health services and assistance without fear of negative repercussions. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The United Nations' Malaysia chapter has called for inclusive and non-discriminatory policies in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, which also include treating migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and the stateless.

It said this is essential in strengthening the response and recovery from Covid-19, and that every person including the most vulnerable should have access to health services and assistance without fear of negative repercussions.

“In line with Article 25(1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and with the 'Leaving no one behind' commitment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, all States parties must ensure that the welfare of the most vulnerable, including migrant communities, are indeed not left behind in this fight against the virus,” said the UN in a statement.

It also welcomed the Health Ministry's statement yesterday that all foreigners, documented or otherwise, will receive the same medical treatment as any other patient. Such statements are reassuring and instrumental in building confidence among the undocumented part of the population.

However, the UN also expressed concern over the large-scale arrests of undocumented migrants taking place in various enhanced movement control order (EMCO) locations, adding it is of grave concern that the arrests include people in situations of enhanced vulnerability, such as families with very young children.

“The fear of arrest and detention may push these vulnerable population groups further into hiding and prevent them from seeking treatment, with negative consequences for their own health and creating further risks to the spreading of Covid-19 to others.

“As reiterated by the UN Secretary General`s appeal 'the world is only as strong as its weakest link', and what applies to countries also applies to communities within countries. This means to implement as a matter of priority non-custodial and community-based alternatives to detention, and where relevant to avoid immigration detention all together,” it said.

As overcrowded conditions in immigration detention centres carry a high risk of increasing Covid-19 infection among both detainees and staff, the UN said it is especially important to prioritise the release of all children and their caregivers from immigration detention.

“The pandemic does not discriminate. Equally we should not discriminate in our fight to end Covid-19, and we must all ensure that nobody is left behind,” it said.