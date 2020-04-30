Police record Wak Doyok’s statement over custom-made ring bearing Johor royal crest

Wak Doyok's love for accessorising rubs the Johor royalty the wrong way over the custom ring bearing a royal crest. — Instagram/wakdoyok

JOHOR BARU, April 30 — Police recorded statements from fashion personality and actor, Wak Doyok, today to facilitate investigations for ordering a ring bearing the royal crest of the Sultan of Johor.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Wak Doyok whose real name is Mohd Azwan Md Nor, 41, had been at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters (IPD) since 11am to give his statement.

“Wak Doyok was called to have his statement recorded following a police report lodged by the Johor State Government, two days ago (Tuesday) at Iskandar Puteri IPD.

“This case has actually been a long time, he (Wak Doyok) bought the ring in 2018 through an online company in Indonesia,” he told reporters here today.

Ayob Khan said the case was being investigated under Section 3 (1) (c) of the Johor Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017 and the investigation papers would be completed before being handed over to the deputy public prosecutor for further action. — Bernama