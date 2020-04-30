Ismail Sabri: 249 investigations launched over Covid-19 fake news

The investigations on fake news involved the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today revealed that the authorities have initiated 249 investigation papers relating to Covid-19 fake news nationwide.

He said the investigations involved the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“Of this total, 169 cases are still under investigation, while 26 have been prosecuted and 15 have pleaded guilty,” said Ismail Sabri during the daily security briefing today.

He said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s quick response team has also refuted 243 pieces of Covid-19 fake news since its inception on March 24.

“The ministry’s quick response team was formed to help curb the spread of fake news related to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister.

Ismail Sabri also said the authorities had conducted 828 roadblocks nationwide and checked 633,821 vehicles yesterday, which was the start of the movement control order’s (MCO) fourth phase.

He said a total of 683 people were arrested for violating the MCO yesterday, bringing total arrests since March 18 to 22,442.

“A total of 40,601 surprise inspections were conducted nationwide, with 6,203 premises being inspected by the authorities,” said Ismail Sabri.