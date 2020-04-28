Taman Megah market traders undergo screening and swabbing tests for Covid-19 today

Taman Megah market traders and their workers only have today to get tested for Covid-19. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — Taman Megah market traders and their workers will undergo Covid-19 screening and have their swab samples taken today following reports that a trader tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

The screening and swabbing exercise is compulsory for all traders and their workers to prevent the spread of the virus, said a stall owner who declined to be named.

“We were informed beforehand about today’s screening and swabbing exercise and told to bring our business licence and also identification cards.

“I hope that everyone comes out today to get their tests done. It’s for the good of both stall owners and our customers,” the stall owner told Malay Mail when met at the market today.

Last Sunday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that the trader who tested positive had a travel history to the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market, also known as the Selayang wholesale market, which is located in an area that has now been put under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

According to news reports, the trader had likely contracted the virus during one of his visits to the wholesale market.

When met at the market, Petaling District Officer Johary Anuar said it was unclear as to how long the entire screening and swabbing exercises would take but traders and their workers only have today to get these tests done.

“The screening and swabbing exercise will carry on for as long as there are people in the line.

“Each trader and their workers’ attendance is taken if they are present today.

“But if they don’t turn up, we will contact them later,” he said when met at the market.

Johary added that for now the market will be closed for at least five days. However, this duration depends on the test results yielded from today’s screening and swabbing exercise.

The screening and swabbing tests done today are part of the Health Ministry’s active case detection of close contacts.

The Taman Megah market has been shut since Sunday and sanitisation work was done yesterday.

As previously reported, Johary advised the public, who may have been in contact with traders from April 11 to April 25, to go to the Kelana Jaya SS6 Klinik Kesihatan and Taman Medan Klinik Kesihatan for screening.

Subsequently, the Jalan Othman wet market or Pasar Besar Jalan Othman was also shut after a trader tested positive for Covid-19. Sanitisation work and screening and swabbing tests will be conducted tomorrow at 9am at the market.

Last Monday, eight parcels of residential areas surrounding the Selayang wholesale market were placed under EMCO to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Both the Selayang wholesale market and Pasar Borong Harian Selayang (old Selayang wholesale market) have been shut to make way for sanitisation work.



