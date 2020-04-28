Current, ex-Terengganu MBs escape charges for MCO breach, says state police chief

Roslee confirmed that all 15 people had been investigated for the alleged MCO breach, with no further action taken. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and 14 others escaped charges for breaching the movement control order (MCO) after the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) instructed no further action into the case, said Terengganu state police chief Datuk Roslee Chik.

Roslee told Malay Mail that investigation papers from the AGC arrived at the contingent police headquarters today, informing them that no charges will be brought against the group, which also included Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, who had also previously served as mentri besar.

“We completed the investigations and forwarded the investigation papers to them (AGC).

“So they already made the decision they are not charging anybody and they already (instructed) NFA for the case,” Roslee said when contacted, referring to the no-further-action instruction in acronyms.

When asked if there were any reasons accompanying the NFA decision, Roslee declined to say more.

This is in relation to an incident that saw Dr Ahmad Samsuri and Ahmad standing together at the latter’s home, said to be on April 17, together with several other volunteers

Ahmad said the mentri besar had arrived at his home to discuss several matters on aid distribution while volunteers from the Kijal state constituency were there arranging items to be handed out.

Roslee confirmed that all 15 people had been investigated for the alleged MCO breach.

“The important people there is the YB mentri besar and the former mentri besar; the rest of the people who attended the gathering, the DPP decided not to charge them,” he said referring to the deputy public prosecutor.

This comes as Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, Perak executive councillor Razman Zakaria, and 13 other individuals were fined RM1,000 each by the Gerik Magistrate’s Court in Perak today.

They were punished after all 15 pleaded guilty to defying the MCO by attending a lunch gathering in Lenggong on April 17.