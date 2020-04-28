AirAsia performs U-turn on cabin baggage policy, now allows 7kg per passenger

AirAsia planes are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang June 17, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Following public backlash after revising its cabin baggage policy to facilitate social distancing, AirAsia has reversed its decision to now allow seven kilogrammes of cabin baggage per passenger onboard an aircraft, instead of the five kilogrammes reported previously.

The revised weight is currently reflected in AirAsia’s latest cabin baggage policy.

However, the number of baggage allowed per passenger remains the same, at one.

Initially, AirAsia reportedly slashed cabin luggage to five kilogrammes to minimise unwanted contact between guests and another guest’s baggage and vice-versa, which led to a public outcry on social media.

In the initial announcement on Monday, AirAsia Group chief safety officer Captain Ling Liong Tien had in a statement said the amended cabin baggage policy was made to facilitate social distancing, especially during embarkation and disembarkation, by allowing only one piece of cabin baggage not exceeding five kilogrammes per guest.

Apart from the cabin baggage rule, guests are also required to bring and wear their own face masks before, during and after their flight, as well as during check-ins and bag collection.

