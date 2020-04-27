Teenagers among 15 individuals charged with partying during MCO in KL

Policemen work round the clock during a roadblock in Ipoh as the movement control order enters phase three on April 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — A total of 15 individuals including five teenagers were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with violating the movement control order (MCO) by partying at a condominium unit here on Tuesday.

They consist of a 12-year-old girl; four teenage girls, aged between 15 and 17; five women and five men, aged 22 to 43.

However, one of the girls, aged 15, pleaded guilty while 14 others claimed trial after the charges were read to them before Magistrate Nurfarahain Roslan.

According to the charge sheet, all the accused had gathered in a room at a condominium unit in Off Jalan Pudu, here, on April 21, in violation of Regulation 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

If convicted, they can be fined up to RM1,000 or jailed of up to six months, or both.

The court fixed June 11 for mention and to receive social report on the 15-year-old girl who pleaded guilty earlier.

All other accused were allowed a RM700 bail in one surety each and the court fixed June 11 for mention.

Also in the same court and two other courts, 66 other individuals including citizens of Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Myanmar were charged with violating the MCO by moving from one place to another including buying food items, taking money from friends and going to the bank to withdraw money.

Of the total, 58 men and women pleaded guilty and were sentenced to between three and seven days in jail and fined between RM700 and RM1,000 in default of two to three weeks in jail if they failed to pay the fine.

Eight other individuals pleaded not guilty and the court set June 11 to 25 for mention.

All the accused, aged 17 to 40, were charged with committing the offence at Jalan Bukit Bintang, in Setapak, Dang Wangi, Wangsa Maju and Cheras from 1 am to 10 pm, between April 16 and 26.

Meanwhile, at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court, a Myanmar and Nepalese man were sentenced to two months in jail each while another 10 men were fined RM1,000 each after they pleaded guilty to moving around in an infected area for no valid reason as well as moving from one place to another to buy food for wife and visit a sick family member at home.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan ordered the two accused, aged 22 and 28, to serve the jail sentence from the date of the arrest on April 17 and 21 respectively.

They were charged with committing the offence around Gombak and Selayang on April 17 and 21 between 2 am and 3 am.

The two men also pleaded not guilty to the charge of failing to produce valid documents while detained at the same place, time and date in accordance with Section 6 (1) © of the Immigration Act 1959/63 which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000 or up to five years in prison or both and liable to whipping upon conviction.

The court fixed June 11 and 25 for mention for the review of their passports.

In the meantime, in the case of 10 men, comprising five locals and five foreigners from Afghanistan, Indonesia and Myanmar, aged 20 to 44, they were fined RM1,000 in default of three months in jail each for committing similar offence in Selayang, Gombak and Batu Caves at 2 am and 5.30 pm between March 30 and April 26. — Bernama