Police: Public prohibited from flying drones during MCO

Police use a drone to monitor enhanced movement control order imposed on Menara City One, Kuala Lumpur April 15, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, , April 27 — All parties including media practitioners are reminded to refrain from flying drones at any location across the country, while the movement control order (MCO) is being enforced until May 12.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Air Operation (PGU) Drone Unit chief, Supt Rasha Azaldin Shafii said flying drones without obtaining permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is a violation of the Malaysian Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 (MCAR 2016).

"Those operating a drone without permission may be subject to a minimum fine of RM50,000 or three years' imprisonment for individuals, while corporations may face a maximum fine of RM100,000.

"Please take note, all parties are not allowed to fly drones, unless they have a permit from CAAM and the permission of the police," he told Bernama.

He said throughout the MCO implementation, police had detected four cases of illegal drone use nationwide.

"Further investigations on the cases are underway and the police are prepared to use the drone jammer device to ensure no drones are being flown without approval, at any location," he said.

Rasha Azaldin said drones are specifically used to conduct air monitoring nationwide, including in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

"Utilising drone technology has definitely been effective in terms of making announcements and giving reminders throughout the MCO period to contain Covid-19," he said.

On April 7, CAAM gave the PGU Drone Unit the authority to operate the unmanned aircraft system (UAS) or drones for monitoring and enforcement purposes during the MCO.

CAAM also announced that the drone operation would be led by PDRM in collaboration with the Malaysian Armed Forces and three private drone companies. — Bernama