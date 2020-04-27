Police: Drug distribution syndicate busted with arrests of four individuals, RM1m narcotics, cash, vehicle seized

KL police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police busted a drug distribution syndicate following the arrests of five individuals in several locations throughout the city centre last week. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Police busted a drug distribution syndicate following the arrests of five individuals in several locations throughout the city centre last week, including seizing narcotics worth almost RM885,000.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the first arrest took place near a condominium along Jalan Ipoh around 9.40am on April 22.

“A team from the Sentul district’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department first detained a 19-year-old youth before a search on his vehicle found 3kg of ecstasy pills worth RM240,000. The police subsequently seized the suspect’s vehicle worth RM40,000.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect was actively involved in drug distribution activities around Klang Valley since October 2019,” he said in a statement here.

According to Mazlan, transactions for the drug supplies were made through online banking and instant messaging application, WeChat.

Based on the information obtained from the first suspect, a police raid was conducted at a home in Batu Caves, Selangor around 10.20am on April 22.

At the premises, police discovered a cache of drugs kept in the living room worth around RM645,526.

Among the drugs seized were 2.6kg of ketamine, 221 ecstasy pills, 45.66g of syabu, 1.12g of ketamine and 2116 Eramin 5 pills. Also seized were RM11,344 in cash.

Mazlan said a third police raid was subsequently conducted at a home in Taman Selayang Baru, Selangor at 6.30pm the same day, leading to the arrest of three men and a woman aged between 26 and 31.

During the raid, police also seized RM26,261 in cash and two vehicles — a Mercedes E200 worth RM70,000 and a Honda HRV worth RM65,000.

“Based on investigations, one of the suspects admitted to their involvement in drug distribution and had obtained supplies from another unidentified man.

“The police are now intensifying their efforts to track down the remaining individuals suspected of being involved in such activities,” he added.

All suspects have been remanded until April 29 and the police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking which carries a death sentence upon conviction.