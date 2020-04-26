Lekas: Viral news on remains found in Kajang-Seremban Highway drain untrue

File picture shows the Ampang Toll Highway at the Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS) highway. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The news that went viral on social media about the discovery of a dead body in a drain did not take place at the Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas).

Lekas in a statement today called for social media users to be more careful in sharing information to avoid spreading fake news on the platforms.

Media today reported that the skeletal remains of a young man with a helmet was found in a drain in the middle of the North-South Expressway near here yesterday.

Nilai Police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the remains of the victim, in the 20s, believed to be that of a man hailing from Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah, Melaka was found by the public at Km281.8 (north-bound) at about noon.

“The incident is believed to have no criminal element and the case has until now been classified as sudden death,” said Mohd Nor Marzukee. — Bernama