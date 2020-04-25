Social Welfare Dept to enhance its food delivery system during MCO

People drop off food and basic necessities at Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur amid the enhanced movement control order April 15, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is optimistic that its food assistance can be delivered more efficiently in the event of a new area is placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the future.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said this was based on the experience gained and observation made while handling the food assistance to the existing EMCO areas including Simpang Renggam, Sungai Lui and at the Selangor Mansion.

“This time, the coordination will be made in advance. So, once the announcement on new EMCO area is made, the aid will be delivered immediately. No need to wait a day or two after the announcement,” she told reporters after visiting the food collection centre in Gombak here today.

Rina added that the department is also on standby to provide appropriate assistance in the event of the movement control order (MCO) is extended further and new areas of EMCO identified.

“That is why I never announced the value of the food aid basket as it is provided according to the situation. During the Ramadan, we will also include dates, festive delicacies and ketupat to the food basket,” she added.

According to Rina, the coordination of contributions between JKM and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) would be enhanced from time to time.

“When an area is placed under EMCO, the department receives continuous contributions not only from the government but also from the NGOs.

“This time, the assistance provided by JKM will be affixed with a sticker, otherwise the community will be confused over the same issue again,” she added. — Bernama