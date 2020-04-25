Sarawak starts BROSS programme to encourage online trades during Ramadan

State Welfare, Comunity Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said her ministry has been advocating online business through the ePreneurs programme which could provide a bigger market with the luxury of working from home and using pre-order strategy. — AFP pic

KUCHING, April 25 — Sarawak takes another step to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to earn extra income during the fasting month through the Bazar Ramadan Online Sarawakku Sayang (BROSS) programme on Facebook.

State Welfare, Comunity Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said BROSS was initiated as an alternative to the annual Ramadan bazaar which had been barred following concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak.

“With Covid-19 still looming over our head and MCO (movement control order) still enforced, our women entrepreneurs, in particular, must capitalise on the online business (through BROSS),” she said in a statement.

She said her ministry has been advocating online business through the ePreneurs programme which could provide a bigger market with the luxury of working from home and using pre-order strategy.

“In food, this is particularly important to avoid wastage,” she added.

Registrations for BROSS either as an entrepreneur or runner can be made online at this link. — Bernama