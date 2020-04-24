NGOs, corporate companies contribute PPE, food to Covid-19 frontliners

Health workers are seen during a Covid-19 screening at Kg Baru in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Various entities comprising non-governmental organisations and corporate companies are coming forward to contribute in fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by donating among others, personal protection equipment (PPE) as well as food to frontliners.

Ai Xin Malaysia (Persatuan Kebajikan Kasih Sayang) donated RM1 million worth of healthcare items to Health Ministry (MOH) frontliners in a handover ceremony to its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in Putrajaya today.

“We realised that these items are highly needed and important to frontliners who work tirelessly every day to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and to protect us all from the infection,” said Ai Xin chairman Datin Fam Yuen Nee said in a statement.

The items were in the form of PPE such face masks, face protectors, eye and hair protection equipment, gloves, N95 face masks, socks, KM95 face masks, hand sanitizers as well as thermometers.

The NGO also contributed RM300,000 worth of personal care items to police personnel in Johor quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, solid waste concession company SWM Environment Sdn Bhd contributed PPE such as gloves and face masks to 48 solid waste collection contractors in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

Its chief executive officer Ho De Leong in a statement today said the contribution is for the safety and protection of 742 workers from Covid-19.

Ho also asked the public to take care of cleanliness and dispose solid waste in properly tied plastic bags, before putting them inside the garbage bin provided.

Genting Malaysia Berhad (GENM) also contributed 3,500 sets of PPE including gowns as well as head and boot covers to medical frontliners at Bentong and Temerloh, as well as hospitals and government clinics in Pahang which are facing shortage of PPE.

“The problem prompted GENM to purchase non-woven materials and work with Bentong Prison to cut and sew the PPE. Some of the pre-cut materials from Bentong Prison were also distributed to several local organisations which assisted in sewing the PPE,” it said in a statement.

The ready-made PPE were handed over to Bentong District Health Office to be distributed to the frontliners and in appreciation of Bentong Prison for its assistance in making the PPE, GENM presented the inmates with food hampers.

Meanwhile, The Chicken Rice Shop Restaurants Sdn Bhd (TCRS) donated food to various hospitals including Ipoh Hospital, Perak; Seberang Jaya Hospital, Penang; Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban; Sungai Petani Hospital, Kedah; Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, Kelantan; Segamat Hospital, Johor; Miri Hospital, Sarawak; Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Pahang; Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital and Klang Hospital, Selangor.

TCRS Marketing head June Song in a statement said the contribution was in appreciation of the tireless efforts and courage shown by the frontliners who are selflessly serving to save the people from Covid-19.

The company also contributed food items to Elshaddai Centre Berhad in Klang, an organisation which supports the displaced and marginalised members of community. — Bernama