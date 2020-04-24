Covid-19: 88 more infections, 121 full recoveries

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 23, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Malaysia has confirmed 88 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases today, a day after the government decided to extend the movement control order yet again.

According to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, 121 former Covid-19 patients have also been discharged today to bring the country’s total recoveries to 3,663.

“Consequently, the number of active and contagious Covid-19 cases is now 1,932. They have all been isolated and are being treated,” he said.

The total of all Covid-19 cases detected in Malaysia is now 5,691.

However, Dr Noor Hisham also announced the country’s 96th Covid-19 fatality today.

The latest victim is a 61-year-old Malaysian man with diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease who died at Hospital Sungai Buloh. He had been infected by another Covid-19 patient who returned from Indonesia.

The Health D-G reported a continued decline in Covid-19 patients needing intensive care and respiratory support today, which fell to 41 and 18, respectively.

Dr Noor Hisham then expressed support for the government’s decision to extend the MCO for a third time, saying this would allow health authorities to continue and expand on existing efforts to contain the disease.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced last night that the MCO will continue until at least May 12.