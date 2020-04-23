UKM develops ‘Covidsense’ app to conduct self-screening tests

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has taken the initiative to develop a smartphone application named ‘CovidSense’ to enable people to conduct self-screening tests and Covid-19 contact tracking. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has taken the initiative to develop a smartphone application named ‘CovidSense’ to enable people to conduct self-screening tests and Covid-19 contact tracking.

The application being tested is a pilot project developed by a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, Associate Prof Sawal Hamid Md Ali together with a lecturer from the Faculty of Medicine, Prof Dr Norfilza Mohd Mokhtar and several researchers from UKM’s Faculty of Science and Technology.

According to Sawal, the CovidSense application developed in collaboration with Innosens Technology Sdn Bhd is based on GPS location tracking technology.

“It is different from other applications because CovidSense does not collect and store user information and personal data unless provided by the users. So users can use this app anonymously,” he told Bernama here, today.

He said that if a user chooses to register before using this application, the user’s location will be stored in a controlled database and will only be accessible to the authorities. — Bernama