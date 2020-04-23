TM resumes Unifi installation, restoration services in Covid-19-free zones

A woman walks past a logo display of Telekom Malaysia at its office in Cyberjaya outside Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2006. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) announced it will resume unifi service installation activities at customers’ premises located in the Green Zone areas as declared by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Security Council (NSC).

Similarly, for service restoration activities, the TM technical teams would attend to its customers’ service issues including inside their premises, provided that the premises are located in the Green Zone areas, in line with the guidelines set by the MOH and NSC.

In a statement today, TM said for those residing in the Yellow and Red Zone areas, the restoration activities would be performed up to the Distribution Point (DP) only and customers needed to set up their Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) themselves with the assistance from the TM technical team.

However, restoration activities would continue as currently practiced for hospitals, clinics and other critical agencies.

In the meantime, TM said for new unifi Home customers residing in the Yellow Zones awaiting installation of their fibre broadband services, they would be provided with unifi Air as an interim solution to their broadband Internet access.

This wireless service would be available to customers residing within TM’s long-term evolution coverage areas.

“With the extended movement control order (MCO) period, Malaysians are starting to get accustomed to the ‘new normal’ of staying at home and working from home.

“We are all witnessing an unexpected change in our lifestyle, with many new skills and lessons learnt as we continue with the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic,” TM Group chief executive officer Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin said.

He said TM took the responsibility seriously and decided to resume service installation and restoration activities at customers’ premises to enable them to continue enjoying seamless broadband services.

However, TM has put in place the necessary safety protocols, adhering to the guidelines set by the MOH, NSC and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as the safety and health of its employees and customers remain its utmost priority.

“Thus, we will need to be very clear on the precautionary measures that need to be taken on the part of both our employees and customers before performing any activities inside the customers’ premises.

“We also seek the kind cooperation from our customers to comply with the requirement to complete the digital Health Declaration Form towards ensuring the safety of both parties,” he said. — Bernama