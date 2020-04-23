PM announces MCO extension to May 12 in Ramadan address

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government will extend the movement control order (MCO) for another two weeks from its current expiry on April 28. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced tonight that the movement control order (MCO) will be extended for a fourth time to May 12.

In the prime minister’s address on the eve of Ramadan, however, Muhyiddin also did not discount that the MCO could be extended again after May 12 to effectively flatten the Covid-19 infection curve.

“Therefore, I want to announce that the MCO that is expected to end on April 28, 2020 will be extended for another two-week period, that is until May 12, 2020.

Muhyiddin noted that despite encouraging Covid-19 recovery figures, precautionary measures must be kept up until disease is fully under control.

He said that during the renewed MCO extension period, Putrajaya will assess the latest data from the Ministry of Health to determine the next step.

“I do not deny the possibility that the MCO would be extended again after this. This means that, brothers and sisters, you all may not be able to celebrate Hari Raya in your villages. You cannot work, except for those who are in sectors which are permitted.

“Businesses too cannot be fully operational. However, if the Covid-19 cases continue to record a marked decline, the government may ease the MCO in phases, for several sectors, including the social sector,” he said, adding that this is aimed at allowing members of the public to have a more comfortable life.

Muhyiddin said that the National Security Council (NSC) is drafting a plan with regards to the matter.