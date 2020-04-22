Police cripple RM135,000-a-day online gambling syndicate

Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director, SAC Mohd Zani Che Din said the raid was based on a public tip-off. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Police have crippled an online gambling syndicate which can make RM135,000 a day with the arrests of 25 Chinese nationals in a raid on a house in Ukay Heights, Ampang, here today.

Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director, SAC Mohd Zani Che Din said the raid around 11.15am was based on a public tip-off.

He said the 25 including five women, aged 18 to 45 years, were from Jianxi and Guizhou districts, he said.

“All of them were found to be promoting gambling through WeChat and text messages applications to customers in China as well as organising online gambling and betting games,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Zani said the games offered included “Lucky Draw Canada 28” and “Beijing 28” based on “big” and “small” figures by duping the targeted victims in China.

“The syndicate gave the impression that the game is easy to play, and has the potential to win big through the use of QR Code for customers to try their luck,” he said.

He said the investigation revealed that the syndicate had been operating for almost three months and that the premises were only used only for gambling transactions from China using Renminbi currency.

Mohd Zani said police also seized a unit of main control computer, 19 laptops, 74 mobile phones and two routers in the raid.

“Those arrested and the items seized were taken to the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters for further investigation,” he said. — Bernama