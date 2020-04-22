‘It was a lifetime memorable birthday for me’, Dr Noor Hisham thanks Malaysians

Members of the media celebrating Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham’s 57th birthday after a press conference in Putrajaya April 21,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah will never forget his 57th birthday yesterday when thousands of Malaysians sent him well-wishes.

Dr Noor Hisham said that birthday will always be memorable to him, with all the blessings showered on him by Malaysians of all races and ages.

I would like to thank everyone for all the birthday wishes and thoughtful messages . Indeed it was a lifetime memorable birthday for me with lots of blessings. Thank you Malaysians & let us all continue to fight & end covid19 transmission. Stay safe and Stay home. pic.twitter.com/7oIkYypTHk — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) April 22, 2020

“I would like to thank everyone for all the birthday wishes and thoughtful messages. Indeed, it was a lifetime memorable birthday for me with lots of blessings,” he tweeted tonight.

In his typical unassuming manner, Dr Noor Hisham said: “Thank you, Malaysians, and let us all continue to fight & end (the) Covid-19 transmission. Stay safe and stay home.”

Thousands of netizens did not miss the chance to send their birthday wishes to Dr Noor Hisham who celebrated his birthday yesterday.

Social sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were flooded with congratulatory remarks and prayers for the Director-General of Health, a key figure in the forefront of the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

#HappyBirthdayDGHisham was trending on Twitter. — Bernama