Submissions on Kevin Morais murder case to be fixed on May 14

Family members of the late Anthony Kevin Morais arrive at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital mortuary to pick up his body, September 23, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Submissions at the close of the defence in the murder case of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais, whose body was found in a barrel filled with concrete five years ago, has been postponed following the government’s decision to extend the movement control order (MCO) to April 28.

High Court Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah had previously set April 17 to hear oral submissions from both parties.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin said the court has fixed May 14 for mention.

“On that day (May 14) the court will fix a new date for oral submissions,” he said when asked on the new date for the case.

On Nov 20, 2017, Justice Azman ordered six men to enter their defence to a charge of murdering Morais after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against them.

The accused are pathologist Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, 57; and R. Dinishwaran, 28; A.K. Thinesh Kumar, 27; M. Vishwanath, 30; S. Nimalan, 27, all unemployed; as well as money lender S. Ravi Chandaran, 49.

All of them were accused of murdering Morais somewhere along Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No. 1, Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, at between 7am and 8pm on Sept 4, 2015.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and face the mandatory death sentence if convicted.

Kunaseegaran was initially charged with abetting the five men in committing the offence at the same place, date and time, but on May 15, 2017, the charge was amended to having a common intention with the five men in the murder of Morais. — Bernama