MOH: Malaysia learning from Singapore to handle Covid-19 among foreign workers

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 20, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — Malaysia is learning from its neighbour Singapore’s recent lessons in handling the foreign worker cluster, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said Malaysia is now doing a targeted approach at the areas surrounding the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market, which has been declared a new enhanced movement control order (EMCO) zone today, and will try to get high-risk foreign workers there tested.

“We learnt from our neighbour country to accelerate the action so that we can control the virality of positive cases and in dealing with the Covid-19 infection from the non-citizen group,” he said in his daily briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham also called for other high-risk foreign workers to come out to the public health clinics to undergo screening tests for Covid-19 as well.

This comes as Singapore reported a record daily jump of 1,426 new Covid-19 cases today, with the “vast majority” of the new cases work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

