‘Punish me, not volunteers who help the poor’, says ex-Terengganu MB after allegedly breaching MCO

Datuk Seri Ahmad Said (right) has come to the defence of several volunteers seen taking pictures with Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (left) in an alleged breach of the MCO on Friday. — Foto ihsan Twitter/Ahmad Samsuri

KEMAMAN, April 19 — Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said has come to the defence of several volunteers seen taking pictures with Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar in an alleged breach of the MCO on Friday.

“Punish me if I am found guilty, but not the volunteers who work hard to help deliver aid to the poor,” he said.

He said Ahmad Samsuri had arrived at his home to discuss several matters on aid distribution while volunteers from the Kijal state constituency were there arranging the items to be handed out.

“They (volunteers) were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet the Mentri Besar and started taking pictures... it was in this excitement that they forgot to observe social distancing with one another,” he told reporters here today.

Ahmad apologised to Malaysians over the lack of social distancing portrayed in the photos, while also urging them not to ‘punish’ the volunteers, as they were only working tirelessly, sans allowance, to distribute the aid to those in need.

He said there were more than 10,000 homes in the Kijal state constituency, and he decided that the assistance should be given to all the houses in stages, with help from the volunteers.

“In fact, the police are always kept abreast of the movements of these 20 volunteers, and they do not go to distribute the aid in groups, they are split up to head to different villages.

“So far, we have distributed the aid to 6,000 homes, and are working on the remaining 4,000 homes, as we do not want volunteers to work during the fasting period,” he said.

Ahmad, who is former mentri besar of Terengganu, said there was also no favouritism between politicians and the general public with regards to the MCO, as members of the public detained so far had no clear reason to be out during the period, while political leaders had to be ‘on the move’ for the welfare of the people. — Bernama