Covid-19: Nine hospitals to start ‘solidarity trial’ for anti-viral drugs soon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Ministry of Health will start clinical trials on Covid-19 patients soon as part of a global effort to treat the coronavirus, its director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In his daily press briefing today, Dr Noor Hisham said nine public hospitals will be participating, using four treatment regiments using a combination of Remdesivir, Lopinavir/Ritonavir, Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine, and Inferon Beta.

“In this regard, MOH will start a clinical study to test the efficacy and safety of Remdesivir drugs for treatment Covid-19 patients in the near future.

“Nine MOH hospitals participating in WHO Solidarity Trial is ready to start the intake of test participants among Covid-19 patients that have met the set criteria,” he said.

The clinical trials were part of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Solidarity Trial which were launched by the organisation in an effort to test several medicines for their effectiveness and safety in treating Covid-19.

