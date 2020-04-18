Chinese anti-Covid-19 medical team arrives in Malaysia

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (right) receives a donation of face masks from Ambassador of China to Malaysia Bai Tian at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government arrived at Malaysia today to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

The eight-member expert team was received by Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian and officials from Malaysia’s Ministry of Health upon their arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

During the expert team’s two-week stay in Malaysia, they will share experience and expertise on fighting Covid-19 with their Malaysian counterparts, which may help Malaysia’s effort against the pandemic, said the Chinese ambassador.

“This is the time when governments and the people of China and Malaysia work together and look after each other to overcome the difficulties. It also demonstrates the deep and warm relationship between China and Malaysia,” Bai added. — Bernama