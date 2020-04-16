PAS not out to destroy country, Anwar assures voters

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he has always had good ties with PAS since the days it was led by Datuk Fadzil Noor and later, Datuk Seri Nik Abd Aziz Nik Mat. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he disagrees with any accusation public policies spear-headed by Islamist party PAS have the potential to destroy the country.

Speaking in a Facebook Live video today, Anwar said that he has always had good ties with PAS since the days it was led by Datuk Fadzil Noor and later, Datuk Seri Nik Abd Aziz Nik Mat.

“I will not use any opportunity to berate PAS. We may not agree with a few of their proposals, especially right now and from their president,” he said, referring to Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“But I will never forget the good deeds and kindness they showed to me and my family when we suffered.

“PKR’s formation had strong support from Fadzil Noor. Whenever I spoke in the West, in the Middle East and even Asia, I was asked why PAS behaves like a Taliban and sounds so backwards. I always defended them, saying that they still obey the law despite having different opinions,” he said.

The Port Dickson MP was answering a question from a member of the public named Radzuan Tajuddin who voiced his concern that PAS policies can rip the country apart and bring the people to destruction.

He pointed out that even during the days of Pakatan Rakyat when PAS was still a coalition member, there were heated debates in the presidential council regarding the implementation of the hudud in the country.

Anwar added that he disagreed with the statement that PAS is out to destroy the country but at the same time he also disagreed with how they come into power with the Perikatan Nasional coalition.