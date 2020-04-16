Now durian comes to the doorstep of customers. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, April 16 ― Penang durian sellers are now delivering the fruit right up to the doorstep of customers.

State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said today this service will allow many to savour the king of fruits without having to leave their houses in compliance with the movement control order (MCO) over Covid-19.

“Usually, during the durian season, many will make their way to Balik Pulau and Seberang Perai to enjoy the much-sought-after fruit that Penang is well known for. It has also brought many tourists to Penang as it is one of our local specialties.

“One of tourism’s most important aspect is the revenue generated, which helps locals to earn an income. However, during the MCO duration, tourism is affected and, undoubtedly, the revenue that tourism brings as well,” he said.

Yeoh encouraged durian sellers who have yet to offer the delivery service to consider promotion on social media and engage delivery services to send the fruits to their customers.

“Through social media, which acts as a promotion platform, people can support them during this MCO period even without the need to leave their homes,” he said, adding that this alternative will help locals earn an income. ― Bernama