Malaysia Airlines disinfects planes for flights to Kuching, Miri and Kota Kinabalu

Disinfection works being carried out by Malaysia Airlines to be ready for their Sabah and Sarawak services based on recommended Health Ministry guidelines during the movement control order at KLIA April 16, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Wee Ka Siong

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong shared today some photos of Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) personnel disinfecting its planes, after announcing yesterday the return of its flights to Kuching, Miri and Kota Kinabalu.

Wee said the move is based on recommended Ministry of Health guidelines during the movement control order.

“All done as necessary to protect passengers, crew, and staff against Covid-19,” Wee posted on his Facebook page.

“Thanks once again to Malaysia Airlines for restarting their much asked for Sabah and Sarawak routes.”

In a separate post on its own Facebook page, MAB said its commitment to get people home safely remains its top priority.

“Operating on a reduced schedule to facilitate essential movements, Malaysia Airlines continues to serve the nation and its network by maintaining domestic and international connectivity.

“The airline remains vigilant and will continue to step up on its health and safety precaution on ground and on board for the comfort of our employees and customers,” it said.

MAB will resume flights to the three destinations starting this week once a week, with MAB increasing their frequency depending on demand.

MASwings would also resume domestic operations in East Malaysia with flights between Miri and Bintulu, Kuching and Sibu, and Sibu and Bintulu.